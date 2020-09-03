Mary Lee Tooker

August 29, 2020

Oceanside

On Saturday August 29, 2020, our beloved mother, Mary Lee Tooker passed away. She was a mother of four, a grandmother of eight, and a great-grandmother of four. She was a sister, an aunt, a daughter, a mother, a grandmother, a great grandmother and a mentor to many. She was beloved by all and lived a truly remarkable life in her amazing 92 years. She died peacefully at home in her favorite place on earth, our beach house in Oceanside with her favorite two cats looking out at the ocean and her family around her. She will be laid to rest at the San Luis Rey Mission. She is survived by a large and loving family.



