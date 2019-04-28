Mary Levy Wayne June 23, 1925 - April 12, 2019 La Jolla Mary Levy Wayne, 50-year La Jolla resident, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019. She was 93.Mary Catherine Lencioni was born in Joliet, Illinois, on June 23, 1925, to Lina and Lawrence Lencioni. Mary, her sister, Pia, and brother, Louis, grew up in Crown Point, Indiana. Mary was a beautiful singer from the time she was a little girl. In 1935, when Mary was 11 years old, she won a local talent contest in Crown Point which lead to several guest spots on local radio shows. This was the start of a tremendous singing career.Mary left Indiana for Chicago in her late teens to study opera at the Chicago Musical College. When she finished school in the 1940s, she found that there were not many opportunities for opera singers at that time, so she headed to New York for the musical stage.In New York, this Italian Catholic girl found opportunity singing in Yiddish. Mary Forrest, her stage name, had her own Yiddish radio show, sang up and down the Catskill Mountains (also known as the Borscht Belt), and ultimately became one of the stars of a hit musical show called, "Bagels and Yox," which premiered on Broadway in 1951. While in New York, Mary met her first husband, Mark Levy. They had two daughters, Susan (Pomeroy) and Marcia (Romano). Mary's husband, Mark, passed away in the mid 1950s.After Mark passed away, Mary began working for the famous impresario, Sol Hurok, where she arranged performances for such artists as pianists, Arthur Rubenstein and Vladimir Horowitz; singer, Maria Callas; and the Bolshoi Ballet. Mary and her daughters moved to California in 1959, where Mary worked in Sol Hurok's Los Angeles office. Later, she left Hurok and went to work for the Santa Monica Furniture Company, where she met her second husband, Morrie Wayne. Mary and Morrie had two children, Amy and Mark.Mary and her family then moved to La Jolla in 1969. Mary was involved in many La Jolla and San Diego organizations over the years, including Soroptimist International of La Jolla, Scripps Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, La Jolla Debutante Committee, U.S. Navy League, San Diego Madres (Padres), Zoological Society of San Diego, University of San Diego Auxiliary, San Diego Museum of Art, Y.M.C.A., San Diego Symphony Auxiliary, San Diego Civic Light Opera Association Auxiliary, and Catalina Island Museum Society. For 23 years, Mary was one of the lead stars in the La Jolla Village Vaudeville, a local production put on by the La Jolla Soroptimist Club. Mary also spent a 20-year career as Social and Membership Director for the University Club (1971-1982), Cuyamaca Club (1982-1987) and Kona Kai Club (1987-1991). Mary retired as a Social & Membership Director in 1991, but she remained extremely active in all of her various volunteer clubs and organizations. Mary also worked with her then ex-husband Morrie's retail bedding stores in San Diego called, "Sleep World." Morrie, who Mary lovingly called her, "was-band," later passed away in 2004.Mary is survived by her brother, Louis Cassani; children, Marcia Romano, Susan Pomeroy, Amy Wayne and Mark Wayne; grandchildren, Chelsea Pomeroy, Phillip Pomeroy, Michael Wayne, Rachel Wayne, Megan Wayne; and great-granddaughter, Bianca Pomeroy.Mary's memorial service was held at Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church in La Jolla on April 17, 2019. Mary has been laid to rest at El Camino Memorial Park located at 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92121. Please visit El Camino Memorial's website (www.DignityMemorial. com/obituaries/SanDiego) to sign the guest book online and share a memory of Mary. The family suggests donations to Mary's church, Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 7669 Girard Avenue, La Jolla, CA 92037. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary