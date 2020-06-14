Mary Lou Henderson Swarner January 1, 1927 - February 4, 2020 Escondido Mary Lou Henderson Swarner, Age 93, of Escondido, California, passed away on February 4, 2020. She was Born on January 1, 1927, and was raised in Lompoc, California. Mary Lou married Jerrold O. Swarner, moving to various cities including Gilroy, Lompoc, Indio, and San Pasqual Valley, were they raised Jerrold R., James, Robert, and Carol. Then off to Bishop, California, where they opened Center for Disability Centers, through the Elk's Lodge, in both Escondido and Inyo County. Sponsoring a special girl with a disability, they were involved with The Special Olympics. Mary Lou and her son, Jerrold R., were both involved in opening Mt. Shadows Mountain Shadows Care Center, Escondido, CA. Mary Lou then went to North County Senior Gleaners of San Diego County, Escondido. She lived her last years at the long-term board & care, assisted living home Crossroads Home Care, Escondido, CA.In Lieu of flowers and cards, donation to Mountain Shadows Care Center, Escondido. Scholarship Foundation, in the name of Jerrold R. Swarner; checks may be sent to: Mountain Shadows Foundation, 970 Los Vallecitos Blvd., Suite 240, San Marcos, CA 92069.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.