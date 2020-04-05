|
Mary Lou Lane September 12, 1935 - March 30, 2020 San Diego Mary Lou Lane passed away March 30, 2020 at the age of 84 in San Diego, California. She was married in 1961 and was predeceased by husband John Lane (1934 1999). She is survived by her golden retriever Charlie, four children, Dawn (Charles Flor), John (Mary), Patricia (Daryl King) and David (Keturah); eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Arun Mehra), Anthony (Laura), Victoria, Richard, Robert, Taylor, Cameron and Emma; and three great-grandchildren, Amberly, Dylan, and Trey. As the oldest of eight children born to Merlin Richard and Wilma Irene Petty, she has always cherished family and friends and would always welcome anyone into her home and her heart. She enjoyed conversations with her siblings and nieces and nephews. She loved animals especially dogs, helping people, baseball, gardening, solar lights, shopping, the ocean, feeding the birds in her backyard, and eating at Souplantation with her cousin Lynn Plummer and Ivan. Although she never wanted a smart phone (lol), she sure enjoyed texting! She retired from working in media services for the school district. She was a selfless person and would donate to places such as The Humane Society or Guiding Eyes for the Blind rather than splurge on something for herself. Services will be held later this year at Singing Hills Memorial Park in El Cajon, California. She always saw the best in people and loved just being part of this wonderful world.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020