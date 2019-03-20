Mary Lou Peterson October 11, 1934 - February 13, 2019 San Diego On October 11, 1934 Mary Lou Peterson was born in Colorado Springs, Co. to Mary H. and Ben S. Wendelken. She attended the University of Colorado, Boulder, where she pledged Pi Beta Phi and graduated with a combined degree in Psychology and Sociology. In 1957 she married William C. Peterson and they moved to San Diego, where Mary Lou had wanted to live after visiting her roommate there. They had two daughters Linda Lou (Aptos) and Leslie (Stockton). She was a member of the Star of India Auxiliary, Maritime Museum, Timken Museum, San Diego Historical Center, San Diego Zoological Society, and St. Peter's by the Sea. Eventually Mary Lou became a travel agent and helped people put trips together for twenty-five years. After retiring from the travel industry, Mary Lou still traveled and enjoyed spending time with her grandsons Connor (22) and Chandler (19). She also had a great deal of love for her family, friends, and church family. Mary Lou went to be with the Lord on February 13. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's by the Sea on Saturday March 23 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please remember S.D. Humane Society, St. Peter's by the Sea, or . Following the service, luncheon will be served in the Parish Hall. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019