Mary Lou Strobel February 25, 1934 - June 12, 2019 San Diego Mary Lou passed away peacefully, with family at her side, on June 12th at the age of 85. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, on February 25th, 1934. She lived her early years in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. She attended Olivet College in Kankakee, Illinois and after college moved to Pasadena, California, where she met her future husband, Cliff.They were married on June 10th, 1960, at Wee Kirk o' the Heather in Glendale, California. In 1970, the family moved to San Diego. Mary Lou was a lovely lady, a beautiful person, a woman of deep faith. She took great delight in all the generations of her family and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband, Cliff, and three children, Debra, David, and Tamara, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.Mary Lou lived a full life, a life well-lived. She will be missed by all who knew her and is living in the hearts of all she touched. She is now at peace in Heaven, surrounded by love and light. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019