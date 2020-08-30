Mary Louise Watson

January 23, 1932 - August 6, 2020

Pacific Beach

Mary, was born in Los Angeles, California and moved to San Diego in 1941at the age of 9 with her younger sister Diane and parents John and Virginia Chisholm to move into a new house that their Grandfather was building for them in Pacific Beach. Mary attended PB Elem, PBJH School, and graduated from La Jolla High class of 1949. She attended SDSU graduating in 1953 with a teaching credential which she put to use immediately at Lincoln High School and moving over to Clairemont High School when it opened in 1958 teaching P.E. as a Coach.Mary met Charlie Watson in South Mission Beach and dated for two weeks and then married two months later on August 11th, 1956. They had two sons, Tom and John who were born 12 months and 12 days apart, and they enjoyed living in the Pacific Beach neighborhood next to Kate Sessions Park.Mary retired in 1990 from Coaching Girls Tennis and J.V. Softball at Point Loma High School, and continued to play Tennis during retirement along with gardening with Charlie and lots of Quilting and Sewing projects. Mary was one of the founding members of the Seaside Quilt Guild. She also enjoyed going on her morning beach walks with her mother, who lived to be 104 years old, and loved attending Pacific Beach Historical Society Meetings, and meeting with school faculity members for lunch and alummni class mates from La Jolla High School.Mary is predecessed by her husband Charlie, son John, daughter-in-law Kristina,brother-in-law Jim Watson and Gary Smerdon.She is survied by her son Tom (grandchildren Sean, Kory & Addison) and John's wife Heidi (grandchildren Emily & C.J.) and her sister Diane Smerdon and niece Julie (Steve Young) and nephew Doug (Cindy).Mary will be dearly missed by family and friends after having 88 wonderfull years living the Southern California Lifestyle. Final resting arrangements at Miramar National Cemetery is planned for a latter date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store