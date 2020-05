For many years Mary was our PASCC (Portuguese American Social & Civic Club) "Sunshine Committee" Chairwoman, and in that capacity she wrote, sent, and received replies to countless sympathy letters, get well cards, and assorted personal messages to our club and community members. Her level of concern and caring was a duty beyond measure, as is our gratitude for her service and sadness over her loss. R.I.P. Mary, a beautiful and loving lady with an exemplary heart. - Jeff Madruga

Jeffrey Madruga