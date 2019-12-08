|
|
Mary Macias Drosi NATIONAL CITY Mary M. Drosi, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the age of 93. Mary was born in San Diego where she was one of nine children born to Julian and Genoveva Macias. She spent most of her life in San Diego with her husband, Tony Drosi who preceded her in death and whom she was married to for more than 65 years. Together Mary and Tony were blessed with a large extended family. She is survived by her three children, Belinda, Victor (Acey), and Paul "Rocky" (Ann), her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren as well as her many nieces and nephews. Throughout her life, Mary was never afraid to take on challenges knowing that her faith and hard work would carry her through.Mary loved roses and enjoyed spending time in her garden caring for them or anything else that needed TLC. She loved the beach, the outdoors and camping which she instilled into her children and grandchildren. She loved to travel and see new sights sharing her trips with whoever wished to join her. Mary spent most of her working years at Laymon's Pies from where she retired after 35 years. Throughout her busy life, Mary always made time for her vast family, her many friends and most importantly God and the Catholic Church where she was a devoted parishioner at St. Mary's and later St. Anthony's.A Rosary and Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday, December 11, from 4-8pm in the Garden Chapel of Greenwood Memorial Park and Mortuary, 4300 Imperial Ave, San Diego. Mass will be held on Thursday, December 12, at 10am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 1816 Harding Avenue, National City, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, 4470 Hilltop Dr., San Diego. Reception to follow. July 9, 1926 - November 27, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019