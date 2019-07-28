|
Mary Maud Mitchell Sadler April 30, 1919 - July 22, 2019 San Diego Mary Maud Mitchell Sadler, age 100, died peacefully Monday morning, July 22, 2019, at her home in Point Loma surrounded by family. She was the wife of the Rev. Canon C. Boone Sadler, Jr. who preceded her in death; the daughter of George R. and Clara Mitchell, and the niece of famed San Diego Plein-Aire painter Alfred R. Mitchell. She was born in St. Joseph's hospital in San Diego, April 30, 1919, a third-generation San Diegan since her grandparents, on both sides, came to San Diego at the turn of the 20th century. Her father's parents attended St. Paul's Church and her father sang in the boys' choir in the early 1900s. Educated in public schools in California until she was ten, Mrs. Sadler transferred to the New Jersey system when her family moved to Princeton, New Jersey in September 1929. The following year they moved to Philadelphia where she finished junior and senior high school. She graduated from Oak Lane Country Day School in June 1937 and returned to California to attend Stanford University. While at Stanford she made her home base in San Diego with her artist uncle, Alfred R. Mitchell.September 4, 1942, she married the Rev. C. Boone Sadler, Jr. and spent the rest of her life supporting his ministry. In addition to teaching church school, and doing youth work, she took charge of parish libraries and enjoyed hospitality and entertaining. They lived for eleven years in La Mesa. Fr. Sadler began his work there with two missions, St. John's Bostonia, and St. Andrews. In 1953 the Sadlers moved to La Crescenta where Fr. Sadler became Rector of St. Luke's of the Mountains. After 42 years of active ministry, they returned to San Diego to enjoy retirement on Point Loma. They were married for 64 years. As part of that retirement, Mrs. Sadler joined LUV and helped raise funds for St. Paul's retirement homes. She was President of LUV for three years and in 2002 received the Volunteer of the Year award from the St. Paul Retirement Homes Foundation. Also preceding her in death were her sons, Thomas Aidan Sadler (Chats) and Timothy Mitchell Sadler, (Aura Marleni) and her sister Josephine Mitchell Dearborn. She is survived by her three daughters, Rachel Anne Mueller (Richard) of Carmel, California; Genevieve James of Westminster, Colorado; and Betsy Northam (Jack) of San Diego.A Requiem Eucharist in thanksgiving for the life of Mary Maud will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at All Souls' Episcopal Church, 1475 Catalina Boulevard, San Diego. Memorial gifts can be made to All Souls' Memorial Fund, or LUV, c/o Kathryn Bunch, LUV Treasurer, 328 Maple Street, San Diego, CA 92103.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019