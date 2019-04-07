|
Mary Patricia Brickley February 6, 1924 - February 21, 2019 Chula Vista With sadness we announce the passing of our mother, Patricia. A resident of Chula Vista since 1956, Patsy was a devoted wife, mother, and member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She sold Avon for decades and later retired from the San Diego Superior Court, South County.Mother of Carol, John, Jeannie, Jeff, and Catherine. Grandmother of 12, great- grandmother of six, and great-great-grandmother of two. Patsy will be missed by all.A Catholic rosary and mass in celebration of Patsy's life will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 293 H Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910, Friday, April 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019