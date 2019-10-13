|
|
Mary Patricia Mollie' Parker January 14, 1949 - September 25, 2019 San Diego Mary Mollie' Patricia Parker passed away on September 25, 2019, in Yuma, Arizona, from Congestive Heart Failure. It is with great sadness I relay to my special friends that my beloved wife of 41 years, Mollie Parker, passed away in the hospital. Mollie was surrounded by her three children and five grandchildren at the time. Her pain and suffering were kept minimal by the hospital staff, and she was, for the most part, very mentally aware of her grave condition to the end as she bravely accepted her fate. I was holding her hand as she took her last breath.Mollie was born on January 14th, 1949, to Thomas and Marie Brown in Portavogie, N. Ireland. The family immigrated to America from N. Ireland in 1959. She spent her growing years in Clairemont in San Diego County. She attended Sequoia elementary, Einstein Jr. High and graduated from James Madison High School, class of 1966.She married the love of her life, Roger Parker, in 1978. Roger and Mollie and family resided in Santee for several years. In 2017 Mollie and Roger continued their journey together and relocated to Yuma, Arizona. She is survived and cherished by her loving husband of 41 years, Roger Parker; beloved mother to daughters, Stephanie Urnezis-Smith and Melissa Urnezis (Todd), and son Roger Louis Parker. Grandmother to Zachary Urnezis, Alyssa Griffin, Christopher Urnezis, Madison Urnezis, and Jesse Smith. Mollie is also survived by her sisters, Eileen Sullivan (Brown) and Jean Brown, her aunt Marna Adair; sisters-in-law, Carol Parker, Marion Woods, and Patricia Sylvester, several nieces, nephews, and cousins here in the United States as well as family members who reside in N. Ireland. Mollie was predeceased by her parents, Thomas & Mary Brown.We, her loving family, have cried a river of tears then and since, as we are heartbroken for our loss. Although she has gone to a better place, she will be forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew her. We are all better people for knowing her love, wisdom, caring, sense of humor, upbeat personality, companionship, creativity, and intelligence. She will be cremated, and to her wishes, have no formal services.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019