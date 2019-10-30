|
Mary Pisciotta August 9, 1924 - October 22, 2019 Cardiff by the Sea Our dear mother, Mary Pisciotta, passed away gracefully in her sleep at home in Cardiff by the Sea on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 at the age of 95. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Frank Pisciotta; her son and his wife, Robert and Judy Pisciotta; her daughter and her husband, Aida and Roger Anderson; her four grandchildren: Troy Anderson and wife Paula, Lena Belle Anderson, Gina Pisciotta, and Frank Pisciotta; her great-grandchild Rayden Anderson; her sisters-in-law Ann Sanzone and Else Sanzone; and eleven nieces and nephews. Born at home in Brooklyn, New York, on August 9th, 1924, to Domenic and Providenza Sanzone, Mary was predeceased by her parents and her four siblings, Lena Vernace and her husband Bob, Tony Sanzone, Anna Sanchez and her husband Claude, and Charles Sanzone. When Mary was eight years old, her family moved back to the village of Camporeale, Sicily. Mom was an excellent student, and she became the first in her family to attend collegein fact, Mary graduated at the top of her class with doctoral degrees in both mathematics and physics from the University of Palermo. At the age of 18 Mary met her husband, Frank, at the University; he was studying engineering, so they were in the same classes for the first two years. They were married in Palermo on July 28, 1947. Frank and Mary moved to the United States in 1947, where they settled in Brooklyn and then West Hempstead, Long Island. Frank was an aerospace engineer, Mary was a homemaker and a math teacher. They moved to Southern California in 1964, settling in Palos Verdes where Mom was a math teacher at Palos Verdes High School. They later moved to San Diego County, eventually to Cardiff by the Sea. Mary was a fabulous cook, known for her spiedini, meatballs, lasagna, eggplant parmesan, tomato sauce, homemade pizza, arancini, pizzelle, and cuccidate cookies (which she made each year, 600 at a time). She was an expert seamstress, making many of her own clothes and beautiful dresses for her daughter. Her expert math tutoring helped many students and family members. As an astute real estate investor, Mary was consulted by many for investing advice. Mom and Dad enjoyed traveling together, to see family in Italy, and to discover the world together. Mary taught us all how to love and care for family, friends and community. Her legacy lives on in her family and friends. She will be in our hearts forever. Services will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 11 am at Church of the Nativity, 6309 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary Pisciotta's name to Father Joe's Villages, San Diego Habitat for Humanity, or St. Vincent de Paul Village San Diego. Mary was passionate about helping the homeless.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019