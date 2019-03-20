Resources More Obituaries for Mary Pomplun Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary (Kupchak) Pomplun

Mary passed away quietly at home. She was 95. She was preceded in death by her husband Lacey in 2014.



Mary was born in New York City, the daughter of Polish/Ukrainian immigrants. She remained passionate though-out her lifetime about her Easter European roots. She loved to practice speaking Polish or Ukrainian whenever she found someone with whom she shared her same cultural background. She loved to dance, especially the polka. When she was no longer able to dance she enjoyed listening to polka music from the 1940's. In her younger years, she was a champion swimmer and a life guard in New York City. She was in New York the day World War II ended. She remembered when the famous photo was taken of the sailor kissing the nurse in Times Square. It always evoked significant memories whenever she passed by the now famous statue standing in the park, next to the USS Midway on Harbor Drive.



In 1949 Mary came to San Diego with her young family: her husband Lacey, daughter Mary, and son Bill. She devoted her life to being a wife and mother. Along the way she managed to take the time to pursue her many interests. She loved her poetry books. One of her favorite poems was about the lure of the ocean "Sea Fever", by John Masefield. Taking classes in Polish and Spanish brought her special satisfaction. She was never idle. She took piano lessons, cake decorating classes, leather craft, and sewing classes, to list a few. In the 1950's she received her real estate license from the California Board of Relators, something not often seen in those days. At the age of 80 she taught herself how to use the computer. She delighted in making specialty cards for all of her family and friends. She was always ready to learn, to have a new experience, or a new adventure.



She had energy to spare. In 2006, after seeing photos in the U-T of the Surf Dog Small Wave Competition, she became the motivation behind the San Diego PAWS "Surf Dog" calendar.



Mary loved life with passion. Her smile was warm and endearing. She never gave up on anything or anyone she truly believed in. She will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her.



She is survived by her daughter, Mary Pomplun Russell, her son Bill Pomplun, two grandsons Chris and Darren Pomplun, and a great-grandson, Nicolas Pomplun. She is also survived by her niece Sandra Kupchak Schmidt along with two nephews, Mitch Kupchak and Bruce Kupchak.



Mary will be laid to rest at a later date in her home state of New York. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019