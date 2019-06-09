Mary R. Eades December 25, 1927 - April 14, 2019 Helena, MT Mary was the youngest child of Charles and Anna Knapp Ryasko, a coal mining family in Central City, Pennsylvania. She passed away in her sleep while being comforted by her daughter Linda at the Legacy Assisted Living Center in Helena, Montana. Mary wed her husband, Warren, in 1953 in San Diego; having two children, Linda and son Alan of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She received her Bachelor of Education from Wayne State University, and her Master of Education from Peabody College of Teachers. Mary was a dedicated teacher in San Diego City Schools, primarily at Oak Park and Montezuma Elementary Schools. After spending her adult life in San Diego, Mary moved to Montana in 2016 to be closer to her daughter. She is survived by her children, grandchildren Wes, Adam, Heidi, Drew and Jessica, and six great-grandchildren. A memorial was held at the Legacy on April 22. Her ashes will be scattered at sea. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary