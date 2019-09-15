|
Mary Rita Principato May 3, 1928 - September 6, 2019 San Diego Mary R. Principato passed away peacefully on September 6th, 2019. She was 91 years old.Mary Rita Principato was born in San Diego's Little Italy district on May 3rd, 1928. Her parents were Salvatore and Mary Sardo. Mary came into this world the same way she left it, with a compassion for practicing, consoling, and encouraging her husband and family. She graduated from San Diego High School in 1945 and joined the business world as an accomplished Secretary. She met and in 1950 married the love of her life, John Principato, a commercial fisherman. They enjoyed 68 years together; until John's passing in 2018. Her accomplishments as a cook of gourmet quality were highly praise worthy and were particularly appreciated at family beach and other away from home outings. The union resulted in the birth of four boys. Peter, Salvatore (Laura), John, and David. Mary and John and family suffered the agony of family member Davids passing in 1979.Mary was tireless in her daily work ethics. It was not only for her own welfare but also for the appreciated accolades she received from her husband and children. Mary is survived by her sons, Peter, Salvatore, (Laura) and John; her brother, Vito (Carol); 8 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Salvatore and Mary Sardo; brothers, Frank Sardo (Jenny), Jack Sardo (Marilyn); and her sister, Jenny Ferrantelli (Mike), and her son, David. Services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, on Friday, September 20th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Viewing at Goodbody Mortuary Thursday, September 19th, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 PM. Additional information is available @Goodbodymortuary.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019