Mary Roxanne McDonald Carr January 29, 1945 - May 21, 2019 Oceanside Roxie Carr, 74, passed away on May 21st, 2019 due to complications from a stroke. Roxie was born in Rochester, NY, to Willard and Mary Gray McDonald. She grew up in nearby Lima, NY, attended St. Agnes High School and graduated from the University of Rochester. She earned a Master's in Education at SUNY Albany, and a Master's in Philosophy at SUNY Buffalo. Roxie settled in Albany, NY, for 25 years, where she raised a family and worked as a history teacher at Guilderland High School. She eventually moved back to Rochester, where she taught Rhetoric and Literature at Bryant & Stratton College. Roxie was involved in a number of nonprofits with a focus on advocacy for women, including The Travelers Aid Society and The Junior League. She served as a Trustee of Saint Gregory's School in Loudonville, NY, and volunteered with the Rochester Memorial Art Gallery. Upon retirement, Roxie moved to Oceanside, CA, to be closer to her family. She found a wonderful community at Ocean Hills Country Club, where she became president of the Art Lovers Club and an active member of the Wine Tasting Club. Roxie was an avid tennis player throughout her life, but her true passion was for riding horses. She was for many years a member of the Genesee Valley Hunt, and, on the back of her white horse named Willie, she won roomfuls of ribbons at shows until well into her 50s. More than anything, Roxie was devoted to her children, and she is survived by her loving sons, Aaron Michael Carr of San Diego, and John Timothy Carr of Los Angeles, as well as John's wife Mazie Carr. She is also survived by her brother, Stephen McDonald of Pasadena, CA. A memorial service was held for Roxie at Ocean Hills Country Club on Saturday, June 1st. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be sent in her name to Saint Gregory's School in Loudonville, NY.