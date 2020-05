A pleasure to have so many fond memories of her and the boys, whether at their home here in Albany, NY area or on one of the fabulous trips to 'Sconset, Nantucket! I still nave a memento she gifted to me and think of those days often (Nobadeer Beach knowing it was time to head back to start dinner when we saw the tail of the Concord. Hope to catch up with both her guys at their convenience ~ Judi McGinn Michela