Mary Salinger CA' Avvampato September 12, 1924 - February 20, 2019 SAN DIEGO Mary Magdalene Salinger Avvampato, born in Steelton, PA, September 12, 1924 to Joseph M. and Kathryn (Grasa) Salinger, died peacefully in her sleep, February 20, 2019 at 94 years of age. Mary was a member of the "Greatest Generation". She lived a very full life supporting her husband, Charles Joseph Avvampato, living in PA, OH, Spain, W. Germany and France, finally settling in San Diego in 1968, with her final home in Alpine, CA.Mary was a devout Catholic and loving wife of 65 years to Charles before he died in 2008. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary was an active member of St. Therese Parish in San Diego for 43 years and most recently of Queen of Angels in Alpine.Mary loved to cook a la Julia Child, was an excellent seamstress who sewed her own clothes, loved gardening, enjoyed fine tea and dark chocolate, and loved all of God's creatures. Mary was an avid reader and music lover, and maintained a healthy lifestyle, enjoying walking and swimming until she could no longer do so. She loved to travel, especially going on road trips.Mary was the last of her siblings and was also preceded in death by three of her children, Charles III, Ann Louise and Charles IV. She is survived by eight children, John Charles, Philip, Mary Jo, Richard, Robert, Joseph, Alice and George, as well as 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.Services will be held at Queen Of Angels Catholic Church in Alpine, CA, at 11am on March 9, 2019. Memorial masses will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church in San Diego, CA at 7:30am on Monday June 3, 2019 and at 9:00am on Sunday September 8, 2019.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or a .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019
