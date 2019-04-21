Mary Suzanne Berardino November 19, 1948 - April 17, 2019 San Diego Mary Suzanne Berardino passed peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 17, 2019, after suffering a 10 year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Suzanne was born on November 19, 1948, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Sherman and Mary Franklin. She moved to San Diego during her childhood and graduated from San Diego High School, and later received her certification in cosmetology. When she was 15 years old she met Joe, the love of her life, whom she married 5 years later on June 8, 1969. They expanded their family raising three children. Suzanne loved being a mother and volunteered at her children's elementary and high schools. She also loved devoting her time to the community and volunteered at Scripps Mercy Hospital, The Discovery Shop owned by the , the Mission Hills Library, and St. Vincent's Church. She loved gardening, dancing, music, traveling, and attending her children's sporting events and recitals. She was a devout Catholic and radiated with strong faith and values. Suzanne is now home with her Savior and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was an extraordinary daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Suzanne is survived by her husband, Joe Berardino; deceased son, Joe (Sheri) Berardino; son, Anthony (Sandra) Berardino; daughter, Anna Marie (Steve) Robitaille; granddaughters, Anna Robitaille and Charlotte Berardino; and grandson, Anton Berardino. Visitation/Rosary will be held at Merkley-Mitchell Mortuary, 3655 Fifth Avenue, on Tuesday, April 23rd, at 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 1668 State Street, on Wednesday, April 24th, at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 4470 Hilltop Drive. Afterwards, please join us for a reception at the Our Lady of the Rosary Church hall. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America and/or Our Lady of the Rosary Church. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary