Mary T. Gouveia March 28, 1926 - June 29, 2019 San Diego Mary T. Gouveia, 93, of Point Loma, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born in Santa Cruz, Madeira Island, Portugal to Maria and Joo Teixeira, the third of four children. At the age of 23, she left Madeira to come to San Diego and live with her aunt. She met and shortly married John B. Gouveia in 1950, and while he was at sea, working on fishing boats and tug boats, she taught herself English, became a U.S. citizen, and raised four children. When her children were old enough to take care of themselves after school, she began working at Ratner Clothing Manufacturing Company in Chula Vista, driving a group of women to work, and she saved the money they gave for the rides to pay for a new 1969 Chevy Impala.Mary was a gregarious person. She loved to communicate with anyone, particularly children and those in need of attention. Her favorite saying was, "It's nice to be nice." When visiting family and friends in a hospital, she would provide comfort and speak to any patient in their room who was alone. She loved her grandchildren and cared for them when they were young. She was a consummate cook and took great delight in preparing all kinds of Portuguese foods from memory. Mary was a hard working and determined person, always directing her efforts toward what she believed was right. Her faith was her bedrock, living by her favorite saying.Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Gouveia, six years ago; and daughter, Mary Gouveia Walsh; parents, and three siblings. She is survived by her children, all in the Point Loma area; son, John Gouveia, Jr. (Danita); grandchildren, Adam and Natalya; daughter, Irene Oberbauer (Thomas); grandchildren, Paul (Lauren) and Sean; and son, Dean Gouveia. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Rosary at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, with Mass immediately following at the Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, 4470 Hilltop Drive, San Diego, CA 92102, with graveside services following Mass.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary T. Gouveia to the or to a favorite .Her light, laughter, and smile have touched so many of us, and she will hold a special place in our hearts forever. We will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace, and undying love for all. Special thanks to her friends, caregiver, and physician. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from July 7 to July 9, 2019