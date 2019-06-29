Mary Theresa Humphries October 11, 1924 - May 31, 2019 San Diego Mary Theresa Humphries, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, May 31st, after a brief illness.She was born Mary Rechtsteiner in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Rose and Carl Rechtsteiner. Her family moved to San Diego, where Mary graduated from Our Lady of Peace Academy. While attending a USO dance, she met the love of her life, William Humphries. Together they raised eight children.Mary worked at the San Diego Community College District and retired in 1987.Mary's Faith was her bedrock. Her love of our Lord, Jesus Christ, encompassed every facet of her life. A devout Catholic, Mary was deeply involved at St. Martin of Tours Church, where she was a parishioner for 40 years.Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William; and her brother, Carl Rechtsteiner.She is survived by her eight children and their spouses, 12 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.The Rite of Christian Burial will be performed on Wednesday, July 3rd, at 11:00 am, St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church, 7710 El Cajon Blvd., La Mesa, CA.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the or Father Joe's Village.I Love You More' Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 29 to June 30, 2019