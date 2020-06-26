Mary and Bill were my idols as being the perfect couple with such a wonderful family. Mary was just the sweetest lady I ever knew and I'm so sorry that I lost my connections with her several years ago but I still thought about her often. Don't know if any of you "kids" remember me, or my husband, Grant, -- we both worked at the U-T with your dad. I know you all have such wonderful memories so always cherish them. I hope you know that your dad was always talking about you -- with so much pride!

Brenda Robinson

Friend