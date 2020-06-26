Mary Theresa Humphries
1924 - 2019
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Mary Theresa Humphries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Service
11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 30, 2019
Mary and Bill were my idols as being the perfect couple with such a wonderful family. Mary was just the sweetest lady I ever knew and I'm so sorry that I lost my connections with her several years ago but I still thought about her often. Don't know if any of you "kids" remember me, or my husband, Grant, -- we both worked at the U-T with your dad. I know you all have such wonderful memories so always cherish them. I hope you know that your dad was always talking about you -- with so much pride!
Brenda Robinson
Friend
June 29, 2019
To family and friends, you are not alone during this time of sorrow and pain. May God give your family strength and comfort from the memories that your shared. He will bind up the broken-hearted. Please accept my sincere condolences.
Isaiah 61:1
Naomi
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved