Maryann Jones Corrente July 9, 1960 - March 3, 2019 San Diego Maryann Jones Corrente of San Diego, CA, passed away after a brief battle with bladder cancer. She was a courageous woman, dear wife, sweet sister and friend to countless people.Maryann was born in Palm Springs in 1960, to Cecil P. Jones and Margaret Bacon Jones, who both predeceased her. She graduated from Palm Springs High School, attended the California College of the Arts in Oakland, CA, and spent much of her life involved in art, crafts and creativity. For most of her adult life, Maryann lived in San Diego with her devoted spouse, Billie Anne Corrente. She had a great spirit, a radiant smile, and was a kind and giving. To those who met her, Maryann was a ray of sunshine, and her joy was contagious. She was generous with her art, frequently surprising old and newly-met friends with jewelry she had created. Maryann overcame many adversities to thrive, never losing her optimism and her love for life. Maryann is survived by Billie Anne of San Diego; her siblings, Sister Seraphine (formerly Ann Jones) of Los Altos Hills, CA; Mark C. Jones of Carmel, IN; Barbara J. Knod of Greer, SC; Casey Jones of Dallas, TX; Douglas C. Jones, her twin, of Palm Desert, CA, and her in-laws, Peter and Judy Corrente of San Diego. Maryann also leaves behind her brother-in-law, sister-in-law, six nieces, and three nephews. Generous even in death, Maryann is donating her body to science through UCSD. A private celebration-of-life ceremony will be held in her honor. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019