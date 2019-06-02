Home

Masaharu Fatty' Tsuida March 16, 1923 - May 12, 2019 La Mesa Masaharu "Fatty" Tsuida passed away peacefully at his home in La Mesa on May 12, 2019. He was an incredible son, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor to the many people who knew him. He was born in San Diego at Mercy Hospital to Motosuke and Namie Tsuida on March 16, 1923. He graduated from San Diego High School and as a young man, was interned at Poston Internment Camp in Arizona and joined the U. S. Army from there. After the war, he worked as a tuna fisherman until his retirement. He continued to fish recreationally every week until last year. He was a lifelong bachelor and is survived by his older brother, Masayoshi (Grace) Tsuida; sister, Kiyo Uda, and many nephews and nieces. He will be sorely missed as he touched the lives of whomever he met. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 7, at Pathways Community Church, 9626 Carlton Hills Blvd., Santee. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 10:00 am Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 2, 2019
