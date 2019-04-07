Home

Mathera Mahoney September 24, 1931 - March 21, 2019 Lakeside Mathera was born on Sept. 24, 1931 in Rapid City, S.D., the second daughter of William D. and Winnie F. Allen. Her childhood was spent in Torrington, WY, where sons Bryan, Walter, and Robert were born. She relocated with sons Walter and Rob to Point Loma and worked at Horn T.V. She remarried and son David was born in San Diego. After the closure of Horn TV, Mathera began a 25-year career at Sea World, where she retired. Mathera was predeceased by son Walter, and is survived by a sister, three sons, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, five nephews and one niece. A Celebration of Life is planned for family and friends.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019
