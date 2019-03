Resources More Obituaries for Matheu Royden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Matheu Norris Royden

Obituary Condolences Flowers Matheu Norris Royden July 22, 1946 - February 17, 2019 Ramona, California Matheu Norris Royden, 72, of Ramona, California, passed away on February 17, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.He was born to parents Robert Francis Royden and Mary Grace Royden (Matheu) on July 22, 1946, in San Mateo, California. Matheu graduated from Burlingame High School and attended the College of San Mateo (CSM).Matheu married Rhonda Kaye Swiderski, the love of his life, in 1965, who survives him. In 1967, the young couple moved to San Diego, California, to be near Rhonda's family. Matheu worked as a mechanic, an auto parts clerk and a carpenter before starting his own construction company at the age of 27. The company, M. R. Timber Structures, was a big part of the Royden's lives. From 1973 to 2014, the company worked on thousands of projects throughout Southern California and employed hundreds of employees, many of whom became life-long friends. Matheu was known for his love of adventure and he was always eager to share those adventures with friends and family. His enthusiasm and outlook on life was unique and beloved by those who knew him. He enjoyed off-roading, boating, fishing, hunting, camping, waterskiing, and snow skiing. He skied around the world with "The Big Dogs", a group of his close friends whose motto was "It's All about the Adventure". Matheu especially enjoyed white water rafting. At the age of 50, he became a white water river guide and began leading trips down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. He was always happy to plan a trip for anyone who wanted to go whether a friend, or a new acquaintance, he loved to share the adventure with anyone who was willing to go. Matheu made 18 rafting trips through the Grand Canyon with friends and family. He described those trips down "the Grand" as some of his fondest memories.At age 67, Matheu was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma and so began a new chapter of life for him and his family. With his wife and children by his side, Matheu persevered through the health challenges he faced with dignity. He was especially grateful for his wife, Rhonda, for his children, and for the many doctors, nurses and caregivers, who helped care for him.Matheu was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is also survived by his family including his daughter Terri Rene Bodiker and her husband Eric, his daughter Tina Marie Royden, his son Matheu Edward Royden and his wife Brooke, his grandchildren, Jessica Rene Keeton, Matheu Bryce Royden, Brooke Rae Bodiker and Thomas Edward Royden, his brother Robert Frances Royden, Jr. as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of a formal service, the family will release Matheu's remains in the Grand Canyon, as he wished.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Team Lauren (teamlauren.org), a local charity established to help families affected by epilepsy, a cause that Matheu cared deeply about. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries