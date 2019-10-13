|
Mathew James Matt' Sarin September 26, 1930 - September 11, 2019 Oceanside Mathew James Sarin peacefully entered the arms of Jesus on September 11, 2019. Mathew was born in Burlington, NJ, on September 26, 1930 under the name of Levi James Kerr to Jeanette Kerr and Earl Goodman. Jimmie was later baptized as Mathew James Sarin by his stepfather Matty Sarin. He enlisted in the USMC in 1946 and served courageously in Korea and twice in Vietnam. His specialty was amphibious vehicles where he achieved the position of Battalion Maintenance Officer. While stationed in Kaneohe Bay, HI, Mathew joined the Civil Air Patrol where he participated in numerous search and rescue missions. His love of flying began at 19. A treasured highlight was the cross country flight around the USA with his son Michael. His idol was John Wayne whom he met during the filming of Sands of Iwo Jima. Mathew was responsible for maintenance of the amphibious vehicles in the film. He also served as US Marine recruiter in Ventura, CA, from 1961-1966 where he was recognized as best performing regional recruiter. Mathew received a commission to 2nd Lieutenant on his first tour in Vietnam and finally to Captain during his second tour ending in 1970. Mathew continued to serve in the Marine reserves until retirement in 1976. He became a licensed Real Estate Broker and oversaw 5 subdivisions in the Oceanside area. Since 2012 Mathew enjoyed attending the Tri-City Ostomy group where he made many friends. He greatly appreciated the care of Sojourn Hospice and the kind services of Las Villas del Norte in his last days. Mathew is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rae Inez Sarin of Oceanside, his son Michael Christopher with wife Joan Sarin of Phoenix, AZ, his granddaughter, Krista Anne Sarin-Mahmoudi of Paris, France, and step-grandson Michael Fisher. Memorial services are scheduled at 2 PM at the Miramar Veterans Cemetery on October 25.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019