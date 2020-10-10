Dear Mike

A name from the past sending you condolences and best wishes. I saw your dad's obituary in the local paper here in San Diego. Sorry for loss but I'm sure you're proud of your father's service and life.

My father passed in 1987 and my mom continued on in the house on Dos Caminos until she left us in 2017.

We've been spending a bit of time in northern Phoenix lately with cancer treatments for my wife. If you wanna catch up you can get ahold of me at ibranger52@gmail.com

Sincerely

Randy

Randy Hawley