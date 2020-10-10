1/1
Mathew James Sarin
1930 - 2019
In memory of Mathew James Sarin.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Miramar Veterans Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 13, 2019
Dear Mike
A name from the past sending you condolences and best wishes. I saw your dad's obituary in the local paper here in San Diego. Sorry for loss but I'm sure you're proud of your father's service and life.
My father passed in 1987 and my mom continued on in the house on Dos Caminos until she left us in 2017.
We've been spending a bit of time in northern Phoenix lately with cancer treatments for my wife. If you wanna catch up you can get ahold of me at ibranger52@gmail.com
Sincerely
Randy
Randy Hawley
