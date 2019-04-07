Home

Matilde Siordia October 10, 1922 - March 11, 2019 San Diego Matilde Siordia passed away peacefully being cradled by her husband of nearly 71 years, Andrew Siordia. The youngest of 12 siblings, Matilde was born in Mexico City and came to San Francisco for school in 1946, where she met Andrew. They were married in St. Dominic's Church in 1948 and had four children, Andrew Jr., Yvonne, Richard and Robert. She was loved deeply by her husband, her children, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A funeral mass honoring Matilde will be held at 11am on April 12, 2019 at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 4124 Mt. Abraham Ave., 92111.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019
