Matthew Mallory 1949 - 2020 San Diego Matthew Mallory, a retired military diplomat who found a second life playing the game and enjoying the books he loved, died in his home in Orange County, Calif, April 26. He was 70. Matthew spent more than 25 years as the United States Representative to the NATO Budget Committee in Brussels, a post that gave him a vantage point on decades of international security and political affairs. It also allowed him frequent travel to explore the sites and cultures of other NATO countries. He particularly enjoyed giving his committee colleagues a tour of the United States. He also appreciated being a part of an organization that worked to maintain a secure, peaceful, and just Europe, pointing out the graveyards of Americans who had died in two world wars fighting for freedom. He returned to California in retirement and indulged his passion to play competitive bridge, including a stint as a paid ranked player. He found a new and large family in the bridge world, traveling to tournaments across the country, and made the best friendship of his life in the process. (Looking at you, Ellis Figgenbaum.) He also enjoyed winning money at casinos. (We saw the tax receipts.) Matt was a voracious reader, leaning toward deep histories, quality mysteries, and especially P.G. Wodehouse novels. He read quickly, and remembered what he read, giving him an encyclopedic information base that made him a delight to talk to.Matt loved the artwork he collected in his travels and enjoyed gourmet food, cooking meals for his colleagues and treating relatives with dinners at five-star restaurants. Matt was born in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., grew up in Evanston, Ill., particularly enjoying being in theater at Evanston Township High and graduated from St. John's College. He followed the family to San Diego, where he tended and ran bars, but wasn't liking it. Then he took a test for federal employment that landed him a budget analyst job at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme. He was swiftly promoted to the Pentagon, where he became one of the senior budget analysts who put together the U.S. military's budget. That was hard, and he liked it a lot. But it was at NATO where he truly shined, forging a more than two-decade career as the voice of the United States on military budget matters at the organization's headquarters in Brussels. Matt's death came just seven months after his brother Morgan Mallory of Encinitas died, also likely from heart trouble. Their younger brothers, Tom Mallory of Carlsbad and Ryan Mallory of San Francisco, are now grieving for the men who helped raise them, supported in mourning by their loving wives and children. A celebration of his life will be held in Orange County after the public health restrictions are eased. In the meantime, play a round of bridge or laugh at a Jeeves novel in Matt's memory. He would like that.



