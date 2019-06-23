Matthew Patrick O'Connor 1962 - 2019 San Diego Matthew Patrick O'Connor, 1962 2019, eldest son of Patrick and Judy O'Connor, was born and lived in San Diego his entire life. He attended Mission Bay High School and University of San Diego.As a boy, Matt was heavily involved in the Junior Golf Program. He shared 1st and 2nd place many times and came in 4th against the best golfers in the entire world in the Junior World Tournament in 1972 at age 10. At 16, his love became surfing where he made many life-long friends. In his business life, he was a talented salesman and had a long career selling RV's throughout the U.S. Matt was best known for his great sense of humor and his enjoyment of life to the fullest.Matt leaves behind his son, Patrick Timmis; mother, Judy; brother, John; girlfriend, Jeanette, and many cousins, aunts and uncles from the large well-known O'Connor family. A "Celebration of Life" for Matt will be held on June 27th with a cruise on San Diego Bay and ending at "Home and Away". Any donations may be sent to Father Joe's Villages. Burial is at Holy Cross Cemetery. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary