Good times, great memories, lots of laughs, and always loved. You will be truly missed.
Sheryce
June 24, 2019
Please accept my sincere condolences. May prayers strengthen you and memories comfort you. And may you find hope and comfort in God our Father, who loves us, comfort your hearts and "make you firm". (2 Thessalonians 2:16, 17).
June 24, 2019
Matt's favorite saying Yesterday's gone Tomorrow's uncertain All we have is now That's why it's called the present
He is a good friend and I will miss him greatly I never failed to laugh and have fun when we were able to spend time together
Wayne Montez
June 23, 2019
Matthew , I loved working with you!, we always had a good time, & made $$ ! You will really be missed!! Many prayers to your family ! Rip Matt !!
Diann Freese
