Maureen Ann Phillips

Maureen Ann Phillips Obituary
Maureen Ann Phillips July 11, 1928 - September 11, 2019 Del Mar, CA Maureen Ann Phillips passed away peacefully in Del Mar, California, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the age of 91. Born to Reed and Mildred Curtis July 11, 1928, she was the second oldest of four daughters. She was the wife of Robert Sidney Phillips, deceased, and is survived by her children Robert Phillips Jr., Linda Dale Johnson, and Michael Curtis Phillips; grandchildren, John Phillips, Jesse Phillips, Kimberly Johnson, Erin Gottlieb, Blake Johnson, Sara Brennan, Alexandra Hudson, and Christopher Phillips, and seven great-grandchildren living, and Chelsea Phillips, grandchild, deceased. Graveside services will be held at Belmont Memorial Cemetery in Fresno, California, at 11 am PST on Saturday, September 21, 2019. The family requests donations be made to the in Maureen Ann Phillips' name in lieu of flowers.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019
