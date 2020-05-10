Maureen Iliff Fritzer June 6, 1931 - April 14, 2020 San Diego It is with a broken heart that the Fritzer family announces the peaceful passing of their beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Iliff Fritzer, April 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 88 years old.Iliff was an elegant, strong, and independent woman who embraced integrity, love of family, and hard work to become truly exceptional in every facet of her beautiful life. Loving wife of fifty years to Dick Fritzer; proud and dedicated mother to her sons Richard, Rip and Robby; daughter, Lori; grandmother to Jackie, Brandon, Jennine and Niccole; and great-grandmother to Rylan, Edward Kain, Kennedy and Madeline. It was the love of her family that sustained her soul and brought her such joy.Iliff was born Maureen Iliff in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 6, 1931, to Millie and James Iliff. Her father passed away when she was young, and her loving mother raised her in a difficult time for all Americans. Iliff was blessed with a strong work ethic, good looks, a charming personality, and a sharp, confident mind. By the age of 15, she left High School in Cincinnati and hitchhiked to California. She was very athletic and a marvelous dancer. Her first job was as a dance instructor for the Arthur Murray Dance Studio. She quickly worked her way up to become the studio manager and had the time of her life.Iliff became involved in real estate at an exciting time in the growth of the East County of San Diego. She worked hard to become a top producing Broker, and with her associate, June Rhodes, formed Rhodes and Iliff Realtors. Starting in a small office in El Cajon, Rhodes and Iliff grew to become three offices with eighty Realtors. Their large commercial office building on Magnolia Avenue was soon the number one real estate company in East County year after year.With Iliff's negotiating prowess, directness, and passion to reach her goals, she was able to build strong relationships with industry leaders, developers, and lenders. Iliff Fritzer and her company had a large impact on bringing together the pieces putting the communities of Mt. Helix, Hidden Mesa, Rancho Jamul Estates, Corte Madera, and Mt. Merrit on the East County map. The relationships she formed with real estate professionals lasted her whole life. Iliff was a loved and trusted mentor to many real estate agents and brokers.Iliff's most endearing legacy and crowning achievement was in the raising of her three sons, Richard, Rip, and Robby. She was so proud of the men they became. With the love and guidance Iliff and Dick provided, the boys excelled as athletes, businessmen, and fathers. Iliff loved them all deeply and worked diligently to support them spiritually and emotionally to be the best they could be in every endeavor.Iliff and Dick loved Borrego Springs and spent cherished moments at their De Anza home when time allowed with family and friends, enjoying the warm desert sun, beautiful sunsets, and much deserved relaxation.Iliff's big heart, sense of humor, sweet smile, and contagious laugh touched so many people. Her gifts as a wise, caring listener, strong loyal friend, and deep generosity will leave a loving presence of her memory forever.Iliff was preceded in death by her parents, Millie and James Iliff; her step-father Ernest Farnum; her loving husband, Dick; her son, Richard; and Ann. She is survived by her sons, Rip (Debbie), Robby (Dawn); her daughter, Lori; her grandchildren, Jackie, Brandon, Jennine, Niccole; and her great-grandchildren, Rylan, Edward Kain, Kennedy, and Madeline.A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store