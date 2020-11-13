Maureen Kelley

October 7, 1942 - September 12, 2020

San Diego

Sister Maureen Kelley RSM, died at the age of 77 on September 12, 2020 at Nazareth House in San Diego. Born in Oakland in 1942 to Edward and Margaret Littleton Kelley she attended St. Joseph's Elementary in Berkeley and Holy Names High School in Oakland. After high school she entered the Sisters of the Holy Names but after seven months her mother died and Maureen left the community to care for ill members of her family. While working at a bank she studied theology at the University of San Francisco (1978) and the Franciscan School of Theology (1988) then went to work as Program Director, Support Services for Seniors at Catholic Charities in Oakland. It was while working there that she met the Sisters of Mercy at Mercy Retirement Center. She saw that "The spirit of Mercy was alive and well there." She began thinking about religious life again.She entered the Sisters of Mercy Community in 1995 and professed her vows in 1999. Sister Maureen earned a certificate in Clinical Pastoral Education from UCSF in 2000. She served as a chaplain for San Diego Hospice 2000-2012 where she accompanied people in the inpatient hospice unit. She attributed her ability to work with people who are dying with her early childhood exposure to death when her father ran a mortuary and the family lived upstairs.She was known for her sense of humor and her ability to connect with people of all faiths and ages and relating to them. She retired to Nazareth House in San Diego in 2018. She is survived by her brother Edward and sister, Kit and her loving community of the Sisters of Mercy. Private Funeral Services will be held on Nov 16 in San Diego and on November 18 in Colma. Memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 2300 Adeline Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010.



