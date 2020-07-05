Maureen Patricia Pat' Brentnall March 12, 1935 - June 27, 2020 San Diego Maureen Patricia McQuilkin (Pat) Brentnall, 85, died on June 27, 2020 in San Diego, California after a long battle with dementia. She was born March 12, 1935, in Manchester, England to Frederick Archibald McQuilkin and Alice Josephine L. Mullan. She married William Donald Brentnall on October 23, 1963 in Manchester, England. Shortly afterward, the couple immigrated to the United States where they lived in Chicago, San Diego, and Cleveland. In 1977, they returned to San Diego and purchased a home in Scripps Ranch where Pat lived for more than 40 years and raised three boys.Pat was an active Scripps Ranch resident; she was a founding member of St. Gregory the Great Church and an avid tennis player at the Scripps Ranch Swim and Racquet Club. In addition, she volunteered as a Teacher's Assistant at Miramar Ranch and Jerabek Elementary Schools, she was involved in Scouts and soccer teams for her sons, and she travelled around San Diego reading to children in underprivileged schools as a Rolling Reader volunteer. Pat also enjoyed hosting neighborhood parties and events at her home, highlighted by the annual Scripps Ranch 4th of July Parade that passed by her house.Pat was an enthusiastic supporter of the arts and was a member of the San Diego Watercolor Society for many years. Her other hobbies included bridge, golf, and yoga as well as book and movie clubs.Pat was preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband (1999) and is survived by her three sons: Tony Brentnall (Marti,) Steve Brentnall (Cindy,) both of San Diego, and Mark Brentnall (Karen) of Seattle, along with six grandchildren.Pat was a beloved wife, mother, and Nana who lived a full and active life. She will be deeply missed.Her Funeral Mass will be at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10 AM.In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests donations to St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church or The American Brain Foundation.



