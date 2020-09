I have know Maureen for probably 35 years or so. I used to make travel arrangements through her for a company with whom I worked. Later, she helped me personally for my own family travel plans. As a coincidence, once I got back into my teaching career, I was fortunate to have her son, Ryan, in my classroom at Rancho Bernardo High School. We continued our friendship for many years. She was a wonderful person. I'm sad to learn of her death. She was certainly an asset to our Rancho Bernardo community. My sincerest condolences to her family.

Vicki Wilson