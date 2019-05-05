Maureen Therese Keegan SCMM October 27, 1928 - April 13, 2019 San Diego Sister Maureen Therese Keegan SCMM, 90, our beloved sister and friend, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Nazareth House. She was born on October 27, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York and entered religious life on March 25, 1952. After moving to San Diego in 1975, Sr. Maureen dedicated her life to community service. With Srs. Rachel Daniels and Elaine Krebsbach, they established a residence called "The Community of Good News" a place for those in need. In 1983, after 24 years of teaching at City College, Sr. Maureen retired and became co-founder and board member of Emmaus Today Inc. This community for service included a Christian Montessori School, spiritual counseling, work for El Centro de Comunidad de Tecolote in Tijuana and Birthline. Sr. Maureen was known for her risk-taking courage, intellectual curiosity, initiative, and loving spirit. Her hospitality to people from all walks of life inspired others to engage in active service. She demonstrated her faith in God by believing in the value of people, and her faith gave her the strength to build a community, based on communion and communication. Funeral services will be held at St. Francis Chapel, 10818 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108, on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11:00a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Sr. Maureen Keegan to Emmaus Today Inc., 6917 Tait St., San Diego, CA 92111. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 5, 2019