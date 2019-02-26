San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
Max Friedheim November 27, 1924 - February 21, 2019 San Diego Max Friedheim was born November 27, 1924, in New York City, New York, to Louis and Sophie Friedheim. He died February 21, 2019, at the age of 94. Max served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. He married Sylvia Cohen and had two children Fred and Joel. After his first wife's death, Max remarried Patricia Harrison in 1979. He relocated to San Diego and operated his own businesses PDQ and Friedheim Tool Company for several decades. He invented the Mini-Max machine and holds several patents and won multiple awards for his products. Max loved his wife and his family, and loved to dance. He attended Beth El synagogue in his later years and participated in Jewish community activities. Max squeezed the zest out of life and his kindness and compassion touched many lives. He will be deeply missed by all. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Harrison Friedheim; his nephew and nieces, Irma Winkler, Sheryl Blackstein, Jay Friedheim, and Wendy Friedheim; his grandchildren, Marc, Scott, Bryan, Kevin, Matthew, and Kristin; and his great-grandchildren, Austin, Kara, Kyler, Savannah, and Mikaela. The funeral will be held at El Camino Memorial Cemetery, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA, on February 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Graveside service at noon. Food and fellowship period from noon to 3:00 p.m.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019
