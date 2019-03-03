May Vanderheyden August 19, 1922 - February 15, 2019 Chula Vista Emma May (Dunham) Vanderheyden passed away peacefully in her Chula Vista home on February 15, 2019.May was born and raised in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, England and came to America as a WWII War Bride after marrying Merl Vanderheyden on Valentine's Day 1945 in England.She was a loving wife, mother, and Nana who always enjoyed being with her family, sharing some of her delicious home cooking and baking goodies. May and Merl lived in the same Chula Vista neighborhood for seventy years; their motor home alongside the house ready to take out on one of their many trips.May is survived by daughter, Marla Freund; son, Mark Vanderheyden; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother, Cyril Dunham (England); and several nieces and nephews.Service will be Monday, March 18, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Miramar National Cemetery. Donations can be made to Sharp Hospital Foundation. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary