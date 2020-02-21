|
Maythel Jensen Hawley May 11, 1923 - February 7, 2020 La Jolla Maythel Jensen Hawley, was a loving wife, and mother, avid golfer, and adventurer. Maythel grew up in Ogden, Utah, and attended the University of Utah.She had three brothers that predeceased her, Devon, Lowell, and Leon.Maythel became a United Airlines stewardess. Upon marriage, she left United Airlines to have a Navy life being stationed in Hawaii, Massachusetts, Spain, Morocco, and many other locations. Maythel was a member of the San Diego chapter of United Airlines charity organization Clipped Wings and served as president several times.Maythel and her husband were avid golfers, and Maythel was a scorekeeper for the San Diego PGA tourney for 30 years. Maythel is survived by her children, Kent (Charlotte), Marilyn, Lloyd (Sue), and Bruce (Melissa), and three grandchildren.Services will be held at Pacific Beach - La Jolla Chapel on February 22nd at 11:00 am.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020