Megan Currie September 27, 1977 - March 17, 2019 Encinitas Early Sunday morning, March 17th, 2019, Megan Janine Currie (Beatty), loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 41 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Megan was born on September 27, 1977 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Charles John Beatty and Debra Ann (Sielaff). She spent her childhood in Michigan attending Forest Hills Central High School in Grand Rapids before studying Education at Hope College, where she graduated in 1999. On July 1, 2000 she married her high school sweetheart, Ryan Currie and began their life together, raising four children while serving their country and communities. Megan's family was the center of her life and heart. Her life's activity and interests focused on and around her precious children, their development and lasting happiness. Her life of service created a home filled with love that she shared selflessly with scores of dear friends who were drawn to her magnetic smile and enthusiastic love of life. Her resilient joy, experienced and expressed throughout her struggle with a painful and enduring illness, was a source of inspiration to those who had the blessing of knowing her. Megan is survived by her husband, their four children, Conner, Caitlin, Casey and Cami, her father and mother, her sisters, Brianna Spencer (Allen) and Erin Brady (Matt), her brother Kevin Beatty (Denise), and a broad circle of extended family and friends who will miss her dearly. In mourning the passing of our treasured wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, we celebrate a life beautifully lived and a legacy of family and friendship that will honor her forever. We love you, Meg. Services were held Saturday, March 23rd, at Light Church, 813 3rd St., Encinitas. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019