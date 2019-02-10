Megan Elizabeth (Gorcey) Espinoza November 22, 1982 - January 28, 2019 San Diego It is with deepest of sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful Megan Elizabeth (Gorcey) Espinoza, on January 28, 2019, at UCSD Medical Center in La Jolla, California. Megan was born on November 22, 1982, in Oxnard to David and Judith Gorcey. She graduated with the class of 2000 from Oxnard High School, where she met the love of her life, Moises Espinoza. Megan attended Ventura College before transferring to Cal State San Marcos. She graduated in 2006 with a degree in Liberal Studies and an Elementary Teaching Credential.Megan and Moises married in 2007 in Ventura, and together they had two sons, Jaden, age 6, and Gavin, age 2 1/2. Megan was devoted to her sons and her husband. Megan is also survived by her bereft parents, David and Judith Gorcey of Oxnard, her brother, David Gorcey, of San Francisco, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ofelia and Jesse Grewal, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Zulema and Jack Grewal, all of Oxnard, several aunts, uncles, and cousins and a host of grieving friends. Megan's teaching career was something for which she had the utmost passion. She taught kindergarten and T-K for the Cajon Valley Union School District, and taught in San Ysidro and San Diego earlier in her career. Megan loved spending time at the beach, cooking, gardening, going on walks, taking yoga classes and taking pictures, especially of her boys. She loved being with family and arranging get-togethers with her many friends, but being with Moises and her boys were her greatest joys.She was a truly amazing person who touched the lives of so many people with her kindness, wisdom, and her sense of humor. She was short in stature, but she had an enormous personality, and she sought to always reach out and offer encouragement to all of her friends. Her spirit was full of fun and her life was full of joy.Her services will be held at the Glen Abbey Mortuary, 3838 Bonita Road, Bonita, California. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on February 17, with her burial and Celebration of Life held on February 18, starting at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, a donation may be made to benefit her boys at http://www.gofundme.com/help-the-espinoza-family. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary