Megan Elizabeth Sullaway, Ph.D. May 18, 1957 - August 22, 2019 La Jolla Megan Sullaway has left us. She passed away peacefully, after a courageous four-year battle with Lymphoma.Megan was raised in La Jolla, with her sister and four brothers. Her childhood was filled with a collection of energetic and adventurous siblings and friends, who explored the canyons, riding bicycles, and feeding the local horse "Oro." Megan would eventually ride horses at Blackhorse Farms. She attended All Hallows Academy and University High school. Megan graduated Summa Cum Laude from UCSD (1979). She earned her masters and doctorate degrees in Clinical Psychology at UCLA. After completion of her studies, she began private practice in Los Angeles. She married the love of her life, Edward Dunbar, Ph.D., in 1987, and together they opened Pacific Psychological Associates, in El Segundo, CA.Dr. Sullaway received the UCLA Distinguished Scholar Award and was Co-Principal Investigator on a National Institute of Health research grant. She received the California Psychological Association Division of Clinical and Professional Practice Award, and in 2007, she received the Silver Psi Award from the California Psychological Association.Megan was a dedicated Psychologist, wife, family member, aunt, friend to all, and animal lover. Her concern was always for others, rarely for herself. She loved her nieces and nephews, often bucking LA traffic to travel to La Jolla for dinners at the family home. She always had a kind word for each of the kids and encouraged them in her subtle way. Megan was a doting owner of three rescue dogs: Sigi, Penrod and Molly. She and Ed took them to the office daily. Sigi was an important part of her practice, sitting in as a therapy dog.Among Megan's talents, she was an artist. Whether sketching a wispy surf watercolor for her brother, knitting a long shawl for winter, or photographing travel landscapes; Megan excelled at everything that touched her imagination.Megan was always intellectually curious. She wrote numerous academic papers in her field and was well respected in the international community. Much like her mother, Margaret Sullaway, who passed just two weeks previous; Megan was well read, in fact, it would be difficult to find a classic she hadn't read, or a poem she couldn't quote at any time, in any setting. Current book and movie reviews were usually at the center of family get-togethers, until Megan tossed out the challenge to remember the first three lines of a lesser known Coleridge poem. Megan was preceded in death by Margaret (2019) and Bill (2012); and brother, Billy (1978). She is survived by her husband, Ed Dunbar; siblings, Stephen (Neva) Sullaway, Kathleen Gilkey (Mike), John Sullaway (Natalie), Michael Sullaway; and eleven nieces, and nephews. Megan is deeply loved and will remain in our hearts forever. Services were held, according to Megan's wishes, at the Wayfarers Chapel, in Palos Verdes the Glass Church the perfect integration of Megan's beauty and beliefs.The family wishes to thank Megan's amazing friends, especially caregiver Jan Edgar, and Megan's colleagues, who became her support crew. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019