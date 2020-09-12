1/1
Megan Elizabeth Sullaway Ph.D.
1957 - 2019
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 12, 2020.
August 25, 2020
I just saw the obituary for Megan. It's been 1 yr. since her death and I often wondered if she passed. I knew as I was patient of hers for the last 32 years. She was a great therapist and person. She is very missed.
Jo Anne M Schumaker
September 29, 2019
We're so sorry for your immense loss. You're in our thoughts and prayers.

Megan was amazing and had an immeasurable positive impact on my life.

Love,

Jim
Jim & Karen Hogan
September 22, 2019
To Megan's family and friends I'm very sorry for your loss. I served on the Clinical and Professional Practice Division of the California Psychological Association alongside Megan and other friendly colleagues back in year 2000. She was an approachable, friendly,and compassionate individual. Further, Megan was highly competent and ethical while somehow remaining calm, cool, and collected even as hot-button issues persisted day-long. Sad news indeed.
Marc Skelton
September 18, 2019
I knew Megan at a distance when she was a graduate student. I always was impressed by her intelligence and her humor. It has saddened me greatly to learn of her death, but reassured somewhat to have learned that she faced it with integrity and class.
David Sears
September 17, 2019
My condolences to the family of Dr. Megan Sullaway Ph.D, what a special person with a heart of gold. The loss of a loved one can never be replaced. Now u have an angel you know. Forever in my heart.

Hugs and Blessings
Selisia
Grandparent
September 16, 2019
Our condolences to Megan's passing who was such a kind person and I was so
happy to have met at Uni High School. It was wonderful to
hear about her beneficial work as a Psychologist over the years and how she touched the lives of so many. She brought much joy to others and will be missed but forever remembered.

Love & prayers to all of the Sullaway and Dunbar Family,

Jane (Hart) Myers & Family
September 15, 2019
I had no idea that Dr. Sullaway had passed away. I was a patient of hers for about three years until she was no longer able to practice. I looked forward to our sessions because I knew she would make me feel better. She was always upbeat and pleasant, apparently while undergoing severe health problems. Ironically, I started going to her because I had been diagnosed with cancer and one doctor said it was terminal. Five years later, it appears to be gone. But Dr. Sullaway talked me through times of feeling tense, of problems with insomnia, anything. She was the ultimate professional, yet she also seemed like a friend. I'm shocked at her loss, even though I knew she was ill. My best wishes go out to her husband, family and friends. She was a wonderful person. I hope I thanked her sufficiently for her help.
Jay Berman
