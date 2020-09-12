I had no idea that Dr. Sullaway had passed away. I was a patient of hers for about three years until she was no longer able to practice. I looked forward to our sessions because I knew she would make me feel better. She was always upbeat and pleasant, apparently while undergoing severe health problems. Ironically, I started going to her because I had been diagnosed with cancer and one doctor said it was terminal. Five years later, it appears to be gone. But Dr. Sullaway talked me through times of feeling tense, of problems with insomnia, anything. She was the ultimate professional, yet she also seemed like a friend. I'm shocked at her loss, even though I knew she was ill. My best wishes go out to her husband, family and friends. She was a wonderful person. I hope I thanked her sufficiently for her help.

Jay Berman