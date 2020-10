Or Copy this URL to Share

Melba Arada Villegas



San Diego

Melba is survived by her children - Mina, Reuben (wife, Veronica), and Isidro Jr., 7 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Melba will be laid to rest on Friday, October 30th, 2020 at El Camino Memorial. January 26, 1923 - October 18, 2020



