Melinda Medina San Diego Melinda Medina passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Over this last year, she fought valiantly against Mantle Cell Lymphoma. Melinda was born in San Diego, CA. Melinda's mother is Nora Von Brana (formally Nora Johnston), and her father was Bruce Johnston (Deceased). Melinda had 3 sisters, Johanana of San Diego, Melissa (deceased) of San Diego, and Laura of Jackson Hole, and brother, Jonathon of Hawaii. In 1975 both Rudy Medina and Melinda attended Point Loma High School, Melinda graduated in 1978 (Rudy transferred to University HS). Melinda was known as one of the most beautiful people inside and out to ever graduate from Point Loma High. She was well-liked and popular all throughout grade school, junior high, and at Point Loma High School. After graduation from high school, Melinda spent several years traveling. She spent time in Cairo, Egypt, Brazil, and Costa Rica and made stops in Europe before returning to San Diego to begin a career. In the early 1980s, Melinda moved to Las Vegas and became a backup singer for her brother Jonathon's "Legends in Concert Show." The show was widely recognized in Las Vegas and Hawaii and was considered the best shows of its kind at the time. Melinda's primary passion in life was to be a devoted wife and mother. She had a brief marriage that gifted her with her son, Hayden, who was born in 1994. In 1996, Melinda was reintroduced to Rudy Medina Sr. by an acquaintance from high school, and they have been inseparable since the day they came together on their first date of December 6, 1996. In the spring of 1997, they were married and remained deeply connected and in love for over 22 years until her passing on December 22, 2019. Their love was so obvious; people would comment to them both together and individually how apparent their attraction to one another was, and how lovely it was to observe. Rudy Sr. had a son from a previous marriage, Rudy Jr., and in 1998, Rudy and Melinda had another son, Grant Joseph Medina. The couple raised all three boys, Rudy Jr., Hayden, and Grant, as a blended family and lived their entire, blessed marriage in Carmel Valley, San Diego. Melinda was an exceptional mother and wife; one of her favorite pastimes, when her children were young, was to provide treats from Costco in bulk and have the entire block of 20 to 30 children come over to an open garage door for snacks and treats, all the while maintaining the garage like a club house snack bar of goodies and drinks. Melinda loved having all the kids on the block line up while she handed out snacks, Melinda was a natural at motherhood, with all children as well as pets; it was her calling, and she answered it with every fiber of her being.Melinda had a deep spiritual connection with our creator and put that talent into a daily practice of prayer and meditation. She was a profoundly devout person and believed deeply in God and Christ. Personally, she used her gift to help others through contemplation and personal prayers. Melinda developed a deep following as a Spiritual Adviser and helped hundreds of people that valued her intuitive gifts and uncanny guidance. She also was the best wife any husband could ask for in every way. She supported every effort, success, and failure with equal love, encouragement, and understanding and was always at home with a broad smile and a warm hug. She was a rare beauty inside and out that comes along once in a lifetime. The entire package of Melinda Medina was such a joy to be around, and she would light up any room with just her presence and lift your heart with her smile. There are no words to describe and to tell you how the people around her felt so loved, cherished, and nurtured by her amazing, loving, joyful spirit. This world will never be the same without her loving presence.She is survived by her husband, Rudy Medina; 3 sons, Rudy Medina Jr., Hayden Lewis, and Grant Medina; her mother; 2 sisters, and a brother.Melinda was very passionate about the . Therefore in lieu of flowers, any donations to the in Melinda Medina's honor would be greatly appreciated. Services for Melinda will be held at El Camino Mortuary, January 12, 2020, 10:30 am - 11:00 am, private viewing for family 11:30 am - 12:00 pm, gathering 12:15 pm - 1:00 pm, burial at the gravesite 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm, after event off-site at 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA, 92121.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020