1/1
Melissa Smith Elliott
1940 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Melissa Smith Elliott.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
14
Service
01:00 PM
St. James by the Sea Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
JAN
4
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Athenaeum Music and Arts Library
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
December 26, 2019
I briefly met the Elliott's in the early 1980's before moving back to Florida. She was such a pleasure to be around. I am saddened that she slipped away.
Danita Lewis-Bustle
December 25, 2019
Dear Elliott family, I was so sad to read the Athenaeum newspaper today, and to learn that our beatuful Melissa was no longer with us.

She was so lovely, and kind. An aura of creative spirit always swirled around her. Everyone liked dear Melissa, and I only wish I could have known her better. Reading her obituary, I learn that we two had a lot in common--mostly our love of art, creativity, and the appreciation of artistic objects, and gardens, and people too.

Her warmth and acceptance of every person she encountered was a
beautiful characteristic of Melissa's which I noted often at the Athenaeum functions. I was honored to know her, and I feel deep sympathy for her husband, Max, and their family. She will be
greatly missed. Theirs was such a beautiful marriage.

Sincerely, Carole Laventhol, La Jolla, CA.
Carole Laventhol
December 18, 2019
Max and family I just learned of Melissa's passing. She was a blithe spirit and my sympathy goes out to you and your fine offspring.
Bob Lemon, Winter Park, FL
ROBERT LEMON
Friend
November 26, 2019
Melissa personified the best of humanity: our deepest sympathy to Max and family. We grieve her loss with you.
Horace and Nancy Dietrich
November 19, 2019
I am sending my deepest sympathy for your great loss of Melissa. She was a beautiful light in our community and was a joy to be around.
Sincerely with love,
Lilo Miller and family
Lilo Miller
November 15, 2019
My condolences Elliott family. May God give you the comfort needed to cope with this sorrow. Know that "He cares for you". -1Peter5:7
Tina
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved