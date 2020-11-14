Dear Elliott family, I was so sad to read the Athenaeum newspaper today, and to learn that our beatuful Melissa was no longer with us.



She was so lovely, and kind. An aura of creative spirit always swirled around her. Everyone liked dear Melissa, and I only wish I could have known her better. Reading her obituary, I learn that we two had a lot in common--mostly our love of art, creativity, and the appreciation of artistic objects, and gardens, and people too.



Her warmth and acceptance of every person she encountered was a

beautiful characteristic of Melissa's which I noted often at the Athenaeum functions. I was honored to know her, and I feel deep sympathy for her husband, Max, and their family. She will be

greatly missed. Theirs was such a beautiful marriage.



Sincerely, Carole Laventhol, La Jolla, CA.

