Most of my memories of Mel and Sharlene we're at family parties usually commemorating the Jewish holidays. Mel was an incredible man who I always seem to connect with and e connected with me. I would hope we will connect in heaven or the next life because Mel was a lifetime inspiration to me. I would like to send my prayers to the Leventhals and even though I cannot get out to California you will all be in my thoughts and prayers during this time. God bless

from David Morse

